June 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers of a happening in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Gov. Robert L. Taylor reached home yesterday afternoon on the three o’clock train. Mrs. Taylor, who has been quite ill for a few days, is no better. The governor came home in response to a telegram apprising him of his wife’s condition. Dr. E S. Miller, the family physician, says that while Mrs. Taylor is quite sick, he does not think her serious and expects her out in a few days.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO