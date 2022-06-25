ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 1130 AM MST At 1045 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Topawa, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topawa, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik and Ali Molina. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 118 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for East central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 502 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Dateland to near Sentinel to 6 miles west of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 51 and 111. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 7 and 12. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk and Hyder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Lightning Due to Intense Monsoon Storms Sets Multiple Homes Ablaze in Phoenix

Monsoon storms that entered the Valley on Sunday evening caused issues for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as Monday, June 27, approaches. There have been several tree fires in south Phoenix neighborhoods that are thought to have been started by lightning. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters extinguished...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rainwater leaks into Phoenix Sky Harbor, weather causes multiple house fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Rain expected in Phoenix next week

The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sinkhole swallows car in central Phoenix

Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after 12 a.m. where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, which is north of Camelback Road. Humid day ahead for Phoenix; increasing storm chances. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Storm activity...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More storms in the forecast for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning with temperatures in the mid 80′s, it’s a bit muggy and the moisture is fuel for thunderstorms. Sunday evening and overnight look like it will bring another chance to see some storms in the area. We have about a 40% shot to see storms develop Sunday evening. Some could even linger into Monday morning and impact commuters.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car gets stuck in central Phoenix sinkhole; causes closure of Missouri Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent water main break caused a sinkhole in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after midnight, where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, north of Camelback Road. A City of Phoenix spokesperson says the street will be closed between 22nd Street and 24th Street throughout Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
12news.com

2 dead after blown tire triggers Beeline Highway crash

PHOENIX — Two people died Sunday afternoon after severe weather contributed to a crash along the Beeline Highway northeast of Phoenix. A family was driving along just south of the Highway 188 interchange when a tire blew out around 5:00 p.m., according to DPS. Troopers say the road was...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Can't beat this heat: June 26 was Phoenix's hottest day in history!

PHOENIX — Editor's note: the attached video is from a 2020 broadcast, given ages may not be accurate. Today's set to be hot, but it's not the hottest we've ever seen. In fact, today's date marks the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix! Jun. 26, 1990 was one for the history books.
onscene.tv

One Person Killed in Violent Wrong-Way Crash | Surprise, AZ

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
SURPRISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deputies: Two men ran drug house near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are in custody after they allegedly dealt drugs out of a house near Casa Grande numerous times. Mark Arviso, 46, and Kenneth Carlson, 34, were arrested and face several drug and gun-related charges. Both were booked into the Pinal County jail. Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ

