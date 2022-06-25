ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

More women in Iowa finding work in building trades

By SABINE MARTIN - The Gazette
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As a child, Joanne Abbas rarely saw women in carpentry jobs. When she attended Kirkwood Community College for her carpentry certification 14 years ago, she was one of a few women in the program. Now, Abbas, lead carpenter at Lammers Construction Service in...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

siouxlandnews.com

Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

High prices slash gasoline use in Iowa by 7%

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising gas prices and inflation we’ve seen it’s caused Iowans to put the brakes on driving so much. According to the firm Quote Wizard, fuel consumption is down in Iowa by 7% since last October. Iowans are now using 3.3 million gallons of gas a day. The drop in […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

BIZ BYTES: Iowa American Water’s treatment facility team celebrates excellence in workplace safety

Iowa American Water employees reach 12-year safety milestone. Employees at Iowa American Water’s East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport celebrated a safety milestone Friday. Production and water quality employees at the company’s East River Station Treatment Facility have worked 12 consecutive years, or 4,380 days, without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents.
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court’s next justice will be one of three finalists announced Monday by the state’s judicial nominating commission. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will choose from among the three finalists, who are, according to a news release from the state court system:. •...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. June 26, 2022. Editorial: Domestic violence ruins too many lives in Iowa to shrug it off without acting. Legislation doesn’t need to have definitive answers for every tragedy, but policies can effect change cumulatively to avert one tragedy here and another there. When a man shot...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Amtrak train on its way to Iowa crashes in Missouri

MENDON, Missouri — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago crashed in northern Missouri Monday. Amtrak says the train, eight cars and two locomotives with 243 passengers, crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m. when it hit a dump truck at a public crossing. The train was...
MENDON, MO
WHO 13

Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

15 Nebraska ghost towns

Nebraska towns range in size from one resident (Monowi) to more than 400,000, but these are only the settlements that have withstood the test of time. Here are the stories of 15 communities in the state that can no longer be found on a map.
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

Reynolds appoints campaign donor to Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Des Moines area businessman James “JC” Risewick to the Iowa Board of Regents Friday. Risewick is the president and chief operating officer of his family business, Seneca Companies, which specializes in petroleum dispensing and design solutions for gas stations. “I’m thankful that the Governor...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Tuesday, June 28 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Watch now: Isolated showers and storms Tuesday in Iowa, increasing heat for Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
IOWA STATE

