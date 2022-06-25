Horizon introduces Dwan Smith as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two months before the start of the high school football season, Horizon High School has a new head football coach.

Dwan Smith, who spent the last 12 years at Americas, most recently as the offensive coordinator, was hired to take over the Scorpions’ program on Friday. The job is Smith’s first head coaching gig.

Smith got the job after Paulo Melendez left earlier this month to be Eastlake’s offensive line coach. It’s a short turnaround before the start of the season, but Smith is very excited for the opportunity.

“It’s just getting to know the new system, the coaches and the kids. The kids will have to adjust and so will I. There will be some growing pains but I’m excited to get after it,” Smith told KTSM on Friday.

Horizon is coming off back-to-back Bi-District championships in 2020 and 2021. Smith, meanwhile, helped Americas to an extended run of success in his time under Patrick Melton with the Trail Blazers.

Elsewhere on the high school gridiron, four El Paso schools took part in the Texas State 7on7 Tournament in College Station on Friday. Coronado, Eastlake, Eastwood and Franklin all fell into the tournament’s consolation bracket on Saturday.

