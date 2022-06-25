ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lapointe: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Leads the Fight Against Justice Clarence Thomas and the American Taliban

By Joe Lapointe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Friday’s ruling against a constitutional right to abortion, the United States Supreme Court officially exposed itself as an American Taliban dominated by religious fundamentalists determined to inflict upon everyone else their particular, punitive rules of God. The coming backlash to this historically wrongheaded decision prompts progressives like...

Comments / 149

AMERICA FIRST@??
3d ago

How quick people forget… WHO CRIMINALIZED MICHIGANDERS FOR TRYING TO GO TO WORK AND SAVE THEIR BUSINESSES???? WHO HAD TO BE DRAGGED INTO MSC TO STOP HER FROM HER ABUSE OF POWER??? WHO THREATENED THE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS IF THE USED ANY ALTERNATIVE MEDICATIONS FOR COVID??? WHO THREATENED LOSS OF BUSINESS LICENSES??? REMEMBER HER AT THE POLLS… WHO VETOED TAX RELIEF? WHO VETOED PENSION TAX RELIEF… WHITLER THATS WHO…. VOTE HER OUT OUT OUT OUT

Reply(28)
159
mark
3d ago

I would love for someone to show me where in the Constitution it is written that abortion is a right. All this decision did was give the States the choice. If you dont like the states law on it then put it on the ballet and vote to change the law.

Reply(12)
80
Big MR
3d ago

She’s a horrible governor, remember folks, she just voted no to gas tax decrease, that would have given us all relief at the pumps! She’s been a cluster since day one!

Reply(12)
91
