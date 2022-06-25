Lapointe: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Leads the Fight Against Justice Clarence Thomas and the American Taliban

In the long-awaited official decision from the Supreme Court, the rumors have become law-Roe v. Wade has been overturned.This decision comes after the leak of their possible overturn of the landmark human rights decision decades ago went public. This now leaves the decisions on reproductive rights including abortion in the hands of the states and voters electing in their abortion rights or anti-abortion state officials. Eight states have officially banned abortions after this overturn due to pre-Roe laws in the state constitutions that existed before the Roe v. Wade case decision in 1973. Michigan is supposed to be one of...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO