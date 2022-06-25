ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bans On Our Bodies’ Protest at John Dam Plaza Friday night

By Rylee Fitzgerald
 3 days ago
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Womxn’s March and Party for Socialism and Liberation planned a ‘Bans On Our Bodies’ protest June 24 at 7 p.m. at John Dam Plaza in Richland in protest of the federal protections on abortion lifting Friday morning by the Supreme Court.

Protesters lined on both sides of George Washington Way from Knight Street, almost to Swift Boulevard.

Protesters heard honks, cars revving and chants along G-Way.

There were only a few counter-protesters. Most attendants were in opposition of the overturning by the Supreme Court of Roe versus Wade.

Comments / 7

Thomas See
3d ago

Let me guess, it's offensive to call females women now? They go by womxn? I'm pretty sure no one that goes by "womxn" needs to worry about getting pregnant.

Reply
3
Christina Feldman
3d ago

Why Washington is banning nothing. They can get one every single day here if they want.

Reply
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
