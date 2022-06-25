Captain Ron's - Live Music by Justin Larkin

All the benefits of a Lake Front Home and a Condo wrapped up into one package. This two story condo has zero steps from the parking lot in the front door and only 8 steps from the porch to the lake front and dock. The main level has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, and the lower level has the kitchen, living space, utility room and a full size bathroom. Newly updated features included, Luxury Vinyl Plank floor (waterproof), updated bathrooms with walk in shower on lower level, completely rebuilt deck with composite board decking. The condo comes fully furnished, nothing to do but show up with your suitcase. The dock set up is truly amazing. Only 4 slips, this condo comes with one 12x30 slip. Everyone gets access to the top level dock roof top patio. The views are truly amazing. There are only 4 condos in this complex with 3 owners. Assessment fee's are the lowest you will ever find and take care of it all. Lots of parking for cars & boat trailers. This is a once in a lifetime!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO