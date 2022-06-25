ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

The Rooftop Patio at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Music by Sax on the Beach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, June 25, 2022, 7 - 10 p.m. WHERE: The Rooftop Patio @ The Lodge Of Four...

Backwater Jack's – Live Music by The Kirk Brown Blues Band

Sunday, June 26, 2022, 6 - 10 p.m. WHERE: Backwater Jack's Bar & Grill, 4341 Beach Drive, Osage Beach, MO 65065. Enjoy live music tonight at Backwater Jack's by The Kirk Brown Blues Band!. Backwater Jack’s uniquely combines the styles and ingredients cultures of South Florida & the Caribbean with...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Franky & Louie's - Live Music by Blake Gardner

Sunday, June 26, 2022, 5 - 9 p.m. WHERE: Franky & Louie's Beach Front Bar & Grill, 1028 Deer Valley Rd., Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Blake Gardner breaks free from being defined by a single genre through mixing together elements of blues, reggae, hip-hop and funk. Come sink your toes...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
402 Sunset Strip, Eldon, Missouri 65026

You will absolutely fall in love with this 3 bed, 2 bath home that has updates throughout. Boasting vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling fireplace facade with an electric insert and flat-screen TV hook-up. Enjoy the spacious living room, with new flooring throughout, wired with sensors for automatic lighting and so much more. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and includes updated stainless appliances. Love the outdoors? Spend time outside in the shade of the covered front porch and back patio. Has a fenced-in backyard that is perfect for pets. Set up your personal tour today!
ELDON, MO
Lake Ozark, MO
Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
79 Honeysuckle Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

All the benefits of a Lake Front Home and a Condo wrapped up into one package. This two story condo has zero steps from the parking lot in the front door and only 8 steps from the porch to the lake front and dock. The main level has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, and the lower level has the kitchen, living space, utility room and a full size bathroom. Newly updated features included, Luxury Vinyl Plank floor (waterproof), updated bathrooms with walk in shower on lower level, completely rebuilt deck with composite board decking. The condo comes fully furnished, nothing to do but show up with your suitcase. The dock set up is truly amazing. Only 4 slips, this condo comes with one 12x30 slip. Everyone gets access to the top level dock roof top patio. The views are truly amazing. There are only 4 condos in this complex with 3 owners. Assessment fee's are the lowest you will ever find and take care of it all. Lots of parking for cars & boat trailers. This is a once in a lifetime!
LAKE OZARK, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
80 Keystone Estates Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Looking for a spacious lakefront home in a beautiful, gated community?!! This 4-bedroom, 4 bath home features a ton of space throughout 3 different levels! Great space to entertain inside or wine and dine on one of the many decks or simply relax by the gas fireplace! This floor plan and location offers your guests a ton of privacy inside or outside! Featuring a 2-car attached garage, extra parking and nestled in the back of a cove just off the main channel close to everything!! Private dock with attached swim platform and room for PWC lifts. This private community provides water, central sewer, trash, road maintenance and boat trailer parking! This home is a lake lover's dream and is ready for you today!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Lake-area firefighters battle blaze at business

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - Firefighters from across the Lake of the Ozarks area fought a fire at a Camden County business on Sunday morning. The Mid-County Fire Protection District said crews arrived at the Lake Area Liquidators building on Old South 5 just before 7 a.m. to find the flames coming from the roof. A Facebook post from the agency said firefighters got it under control by going in through the front and rear to fight it. About a quarter of the building was on fire, according to the post.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
67 Wren Court, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Outstanding Investment opportunity or great vacation home awaits! Situated at the 2MM of the Big Niangua, this home offers cove protection with main channel views. Open the front door to vaulted ceilings and wonderful views from the main level living room and kitchen. Large windows looking out to the lake and kitchen skylight allow for plenty of natural light. New water heater June 2022. New LVP flooring on entire lower level, bamboo flooring in kitchen and main floor bedrooms, updated kitchen 2021. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms offer spacious comfort. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are on the main level. Up the stairs to the loft you will find sitting space that leads to another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs features a large family room with walkout access to the lower level patio and oversized master bedroom with bathroom. A great dock with 10x26 boat slip and swim platform attracts friends and family alike!
CAMDENTON, MO
Early-Morning Fire Damages Home on Port Niangua Lane

The cause of a fire that damaged a home on Port Niangua Lane in Camden County is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the blaze, during the early-morning hours on Saturday, started on the outside of the home and in the area of the garage. Arriving firefighters discovered about 15-percent of the structure involved and made quick work to extinguish the blaze. Occupants of the house were alerted by smoke detectors and able to get outside unharmed before personnel arrived on the scene. Sunrise Beach firefighters assisted at the scene while Osage Beach provided move-ups to Mid-County’s main station house in Camdenton.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
Missouri United Methodist Church unveils 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture

The next time you pass Missouri United Methodist Church along Ninth Street, you might see what looks like a man lying on a bench, huddled in a blanket that covers everything but his feet and a sliver of his bearded face. Only upon closer inspection will you notice the crucifixion...
COLUMBIA, MO
BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
St. Louis man dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Driver hurt Monday morning after crash on Highway WW east of Columbia

A driver was hurt Monday morning after a crash on Highway WW east of Columbia. Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert about the crash at Olivet Road just after 5:45 a.m. Crews at the scene told ABC 17 News the SUV hit several trees after traveling off the side of the road. BCJC: The post Driver hurt Monday morning after crash on Highway WW east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

