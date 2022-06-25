See potholes? Report them to get them fixed

Update: Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to the area near Union Avenue east of Federal Boulevard for what they initially called a transformer fire. Denver Fire now says the fire occurred at a Waste Management facility. They say no one is hurt, and there is no danger to the public. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It’s not clear what caused the fire. (credit: CBS) No other information has been confirmed.

