Kate Bierman and Jared Deck, the two candidates in the Democratic primary for House District 44, keep coming back to one word: “community.”. Bierman used the word to call for representation that caters to the needs of local constituents. Deck used the word to call for unity, especially after the past two and a half years, which he says divided people on a “human level.”

NORMAN, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO