Rapid City swimming teams are merging

RAPID CITY, S. D. – There’s no shortage of firework shows in the Black Hills this holiday weekend. Black Hills Speedway will shoot off fireworks after the races this Friday night. Also in Rapid City, on Saturday night, the Post 22 Firecracker Tournament fireworks will be presented about...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On June 27, Senator Mike Rounds visited Hot Springs to make a special announcement for the Veteran Affair (VA) healthcare facilities that were under consideration to be closed. He said the facilities will no longer be closed in an effort by the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Visit Rapid City announced that the globally recognized Firefighter Challenge will be taking place in Rapid City at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Opening ceremonies are set for July 8 at 4:30 p.m. with the main event taking place on July 9 at 10:30 a.m.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two white dots in the sky have been hovering over Rapid City since Saturday, mesmerizing onlookers with their almost stationary position and peculiar glint off the sun. These are stratospheric balloons from a company called Raven Aerostar, based in Sioux Falls. Aerostar says the flights...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills. July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after...
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A political maneuver saves the Veteran Affairs hospital in Hot Springs, for now.
Higher interest rates typically slow down a hot housing market. But in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, those factors are not affecting the market yet. Since last April, the median sale price of a house in Sioux Falls has gone up by almost 28% — to more than $290,000.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the Post 320 14U tournament featured Spearfish winning over Sturgis, the Post 22 Cadets showing off their offensive assets, and Post 320 battling Belle Fourche in a tight game. Ben Burns has highlights from those matchups.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mark Vargo, Pennington County State’s Attorney, has been appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as interim Attorney General of South Dakota. This appointment comes after the state Senate convicted the former attorney general on two impeachment charges related to a deadly crash. “Mark...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Golf Association’s Junior Tour stopped off at the Arrowhead Country Club on Monday. Belle Fourche’s Jack Hight fired a 77 to finish first for the boys. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning shot an 82 to capture the top spot for the ladies.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday. According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency workers rescued two hikers in the Little Devil’s Tower trailhead area on Friday, June 24, the Custer County Search and Rescue Team said in Facebook post. The rescue team received a call at 1:30 p.m. of two hikers in distress from possible...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Eagles Club held the Three Angels Memorial Ride, Saturday, June 25, which is the second year of the memorial. The memorial is held to honor and remember the three victims – Dakota Zaiser, Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy – of a triple homicide that happened August 2020.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People workout on Saturday June 25, for the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation (SCLDF) fundraiser put on by at Black Hills CrossFit. About 20 people participated in the workout which was six laps around the building followed by 100 reps of wall-balls, pull-ups, sit-ups, push-ups and burpees each.
RAPID CITY, SD—Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. The City’s Independence Day fireworks celebration will take place Monday, July 4 beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. The 20-25 minute show will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9 The Mix. The fireworks display will be discharged from the Executive Golf Course area. Rainout date is Tuesday, July 5.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City restaurant that helps hungry customers in need received a special grant from State Farm Friday worth thousands of dollars. The Fork Real Community Café is a place where people can pay what they can, pay it forward, or volunteer. “Fork...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program granted a $25 thousand dollar check to Fork Real Community Café on Friday, June 24. “State Farm gives millions of dollars a year to local communities across the country, and we’re just excited and thrilled in Rapid City that we were able to keep $25,000 of it right here,” Dave Raml, a State Farm agent on Jackson Boulevard said.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday we start to warm up in the the 70s. By Monday were in the 80s once again. Wednesday we’re hot in the mid 90s. Thursday we fall back in to the upper 70s with a chance of isolated thunderstorms into the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Emotions are high across the country as the Supreme Court announces their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. We spoke with people in Rapid City about how they feel about this decision. The decision has many people wondering what other precedents the Court will strike...
