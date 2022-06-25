Hundreds gather outside La Crosse’s city hall to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

In La Crosse and across the country, this past weekend was an emotional one for many people. Upset about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, hundreds rallied outside La Crosse’s City Hall, carrying signs and chanting about the need to protect women’s reproductive rights. The Wisconsin Democratic Party convention was in La Crosse throughout the weekend and the energy was palpable as democratic incumbents and candidates pledged to work to restore women’s rights. But what next? No matter how passionate people feel about the right to abortion, that passion will all go to waste unless the voters channel that energy into casting a ballot. The only way things will change in this country is to elect candidates you feel represent your interests. Every man and woman who feel the court’s ruling is unjust will have to work harder than ever to be politically active if they hope to change the direction of this country. Not just being sure to turn out on election day, but to encourage their like-minded friends to do the same. History suggests when people feel wronged by those elected to office, the pendulum tends to swing back the other direction. But that can only happen when passion turns to political activism.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO