Hundreds gather outside La Crosse’s city hall to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Sam White
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 450 people lined up outside La Crosse’s city hall Friday night to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade, after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision that morning. The crowd stood along 4th Street holding signs and yelling chants, while numerous cars drove by, blaring their...

Fine for illegal fireworks in La Crosse increased to $502

The City of La Crosse would really like it if people didn’t use illegal fireworks. The fine for doing so this year is up significantly, to $502, plus court fees. Before that, it was $124. Illegal fireworks are ones that explode or leave the ground. La Crosse Municipal Judge,...
WATCH: Evers announces clemency for doctors charged under 1849 abortion law

Lining the steps inside the La Crosse Center, delegates at the Democratic State Convention rallied Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights. Scattered showers and storms will develop with additional spotty storms expected this evening. It will not be raining all day, but morning rain could bring locally heavy rainfall.
Passion and energy need to be converted to activism to bring change

In La Crosse and across the country, this past weekend was an emotional one for many people. Upset about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, hundreds rallied outside La Crosse’s City Hall, carrying signs and chanting about the need to protect women’s reproductive rights. The Wisconsin Democratic Party convention was in La Crosse throughout the weekend and the energy was palpable as democratic incumbents and candidates pledged to work to restore women’s rights. But what next? No matter how passionate people feel about the right to abortion, that passion will all go to waste unless the voters channel that energy into casting a ballot. The only way things will change in this country is to elect candidates you feel represent your interests. Every man and woman who feel the court’s ruling is unjust will have to work harder than ever to be politically active if they hope to change the direction of this country. Not just being sure to turn out on election day, but to encourage their like-minded friends to do the same. History suggests when people feel wronged by those elected to office, the pendulum tends to swing back the other direction. But that can only happen when passion turns to political activism.
La Crosse Diocese Bishop Callahan responds, after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

La Crosse Diocese Bishop, William Patrick Callahan, issued a statement Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The text from the Diocese before Callahan’s statement mentions the court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is the Mississippi case that directly challenges and, with a 5-4 ruling by the court, overturns Roe v. Wade. The ruling sends the right to an abortion to the states. In Wisconsin, a law created in 1849 — the year after become a state and before women had the right to vote — bans abortions completely, except to save the mother’s life.
A walk in her honor: Victim of murder-suicide in Sun Prairie remembered, one year later

MADISON, Wis. — A journey of about 90 miles will commemorate the life and legacy of Jan (Hogoboom) Hyatt, killed last year in what police are investigating as a domestic violence murder-suicide in Sun Prairie. The father of her daughter, Samantha, and her estranged husband at the time set out on Monday on a journey from the Baldwin Street Grille...
