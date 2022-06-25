Hansen Family Hospital Foundation Donates Funds to Purchase Medical Equipment

The Marshalltown City Council held preliminary discussion on a proposed ordinance that’s designed to help better protect business owners from becoming victimized by potential theft situations while at the same time helping them to recover merchandise from actual theft cases. At Monday’s meeting, Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper discussed...
After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) Loads of smaller towns like Otho and Gowrie will be celebrating the 4th of July on Monday. For the city of Fort Dodge, the Independence Day celebration will be held on Friday night at Sports Park Raceway. As has been the case for the last several...
A change of command appears to be in the works for the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. Carol Hibbs, who has served as CEO for the Y for more than two decades, has announced she will be stepping down from that position at the end of the current year. A search for a...
A house fire in Waterloo on Saturday has displaced a family of seven, according to KWWL. Firefighters were called to a home on Linden Avenue where they found the house on fire. A family of two adults and five children were able to escape the house unharmed. They are currently being assisted by the Red Cross. Waterloo Fire Rescue says the house mainly suffered smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Marshalltown Arts and Culture Center, formerly known as the Fisher Community Center, will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for their newly designed facility on Sunday, September 18th. Nancy Vellinga Burke serves as the Director of Operations for the center. She says renovation for the facility continues to progress...
CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years. However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
A Grundy County man who shot and killed an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff a little more than a year ago has been sentenced to life in prison. Forty-two-year-old Michael Lang of Grundy Center was sentenced Monday in Grundy County District by Judge Joel Dalyrmple. The sentence was handed...
Six Nevada High School FFA members recently traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the National FFA Leadership Conference. The conference provided FFA members with premier leadership experience while exposing them to the rich history of Washington D.C. Activities included daily leadership sessions which focused on team building, advocacy for...
Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
A large Iowa Falls egg-laying chicken operation improperly stored hundreds of thousands of gallons of liquid manure that had the potential to leak into a nearby creek that feeds the Iowa River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Opal Foods facility is located about one mile north...
Joe A. Holubar, age 93, of Marshalltown, passed away Tuesday, June 21, at Grandview Heights. Services will be held Tuesday, June 28th at First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00pm with a Memorial service immediately following. Masks appreciated at the service. There will be a private...
The Marshalltown Open USTA Tennis Meet will take place on Tuesday, June 28th and Wednesday, June 29th at the Marshalltown Court Complex on the Marshalltown High School Campus. James Christensen serves as the primary coordinator for the tournament, which promises to be a highly competitive event.. The two day tournament...
A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
Two people suffered possible injuries this week when the vehicles they were traveling in collided at a rural intersection near Chelsea in Tama County. Authorities say Ashton Hicks of Montezuma as driving north on Tama County Road V18 when she collided with a vehicle operated by Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea, which was traveling eastbound on County Road R66.
A Grundy County man who was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder in the death of an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff in April of 2021 is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 27th. Sentencing for Michael Lang will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County...
(Ames, IA) — Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.
Comments / 1