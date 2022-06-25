The New England Spring Classic Car Show

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Several people are hurt after a bad crash on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton. Five cars were involved in the Monday evening crash. Several people had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Some of the victims were trapped in their cars after the...
Plus: the worst Boston corridor for driving during the holiday weekend. AAA predicts that car travel this Fourth of July weekend will set a new record, with 42 million people hitting the roads. Drivers will experience the worst traffic delays on Thursday and Friday, according to AAA, and major U.S....
Last week, MassDOT and the City of Peabody presented their proposed plans to extend the town’s Independence Greenway from Lahey Medical Center across Route 128 to Endicott Street, a project that will bring the shared-use path to the edge of Peabody’s downtown area. Currently, the Independence Greenway is...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below of a sweet bear struggling to walk will most definitely tug at your heartstrings. The bear was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police...
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the people who viciously assaulted a young man outside South Station. Video of the attack, which happened early Friday morning, shows a group of young men repeatedly punching the victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell, and shoving his girlfriend. The attackers then enter a...
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The return of the St. Peter’s Fiesta for the first time since 2019 was a flashback to brilliance on Sunday in Gloucester. The 2022 winner of the famed ‘Greasy Pole’ contest was Derek Hopkins, the same man who last grabbed the coveted flag at the end of that slick, 40-foot-long greased pole when the championship was last held three years ago.
After a pandemic hiatus, some brave souls returned to tackle the North Shore's favorite slippery protuberance. There’s no denying that the world around us is in disarray and that things seem to be changing at lightning speed, typically not for the better. But there’s at least one thing you can count on: Once a year, a bunch of brave souls in Gloucester will try to cross a giant, greased-up pole before falling into the ocean.
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, June 22, 2022:. Wandilis Yonelis Andujar Aristy (28, Quincy) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possessing/Using A False/Stolen RMV Document (x2). (12:58am) Andrea...
A man and a woman were rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries after the railing of a porch gave way in Winthrop on Saturday - causing the two victims to fall some 20 feet to some rocks along the shoreline there. The victims, who were said to be...
BOSTON — Huge lighting rigs with miles of cable are being hung from the 40-foot ceilings inside the SOWA Power Station in Boston ahead of the immersive exhibit's premiere next month. "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" will come to the SoWa Power Station from July 8 through Sept....
WINTHROP, Mass. — Two people are suffering from serious injuries after falling from a second-floor deck in Winthrop, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Officials said the incident happened at 55 Nahant Ave. at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. A man and a woman, both in their 60s, fell...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Airlines canceled nearly 700 flights across the U.S. Sunday, including at Logan Airport, officials said. Airline officials said they canceled some flights due to staffing problems and others because of severe weather in other parts of the country. At Logan, 51 flights in or out of the...
SEEKONK, Mass. — A boy from Massachusetts is one of 14 kids competing in a nationwide Lego contest. Nolan Hurd, a 9-year-old from Seekonk, is in the running for Lego's National Mini Master Model Builder Competition. His piece features the mascots for Boston's four major sports teams — Pat...
The North End in Boston, MA, is also known as Little Italy. If you have not been, there is so much to explore, especially for your taste buds. The North End is home to some amazing bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, and gelato. Many locals, as well as tourists, visit the...
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a brewery, taproom, and beer garden on the North Shore will be opening a new space also on the North Shore, though this one will be much closer to Boston. According to a job post within the Craigslist site,...
HAMPTON, N.H. — Municipalities in New Hampshire have had to make tough budget decisions as the high costs of gasoline and diesel raise project costs. Jennifer Hale, director of the Hampton Department of Public Works, said paving projects this spring cost a lot more than when they went out to bid.
Derry is a town and a famous tourist destination in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. It is the most populous area in Rockingham County and the fourth most popular in the state, despite being a town rather than a city. Explore wineries, award-winning museums, and theatres, and join a walking tour...
There were three $100,000 Mass Cash winners over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at Seven 86 Market in Roxbury, Northside Convenience in Bedford and Square Liquors in Reading. There was also a $100,000 winner for the game “$100,000 Diamonds.” It was sold at New England Farms in New...
Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
Comments / 0