Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Sunk by long ball

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kelly (6-5) took the loss during Friday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Tigers, allowing four runs on seven hits and...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Activated, starting Sunday

The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Tosses four scoreless innings

Yajure allowed four hits and three walks over four shutout frames in Monday's loss to Washington. He did not record a strikeout or factor in the decision. It wasn't the cleanest outing but Yajure was able to navigate around a couple of threats from the Nationals, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. It was his first MLB start of the year and he lowered his season ERA to 8.16 through 14.1 frames. The 24-year-old threw a season-high 65 pitches, including 41 strikes. Yajure could stick around in the rotation for another start this weekend at home against the Brewers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Resting for early game Tuesday

Buxton is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland. Gilberto Celestino will pick up a start in center field in place of Buxton, who has been managing tendinitis in his right knee of late. The Twins haven't indicated that Buxton experienced any sort of setback during his 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Monday's 11-1 win, so his absence from the lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday is likely just part of a maintenance plan. Expect Buxton to check back into the starting nine for the second game of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with sore foot

Acuna left Saturday's victory over the Dodgers early after fouling a ball off his foot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna was replaced in the field by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the ninth inning after he fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that he was removed for precautionary reasons and did not suffer a fracture. Acuna can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday

The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll start in Monday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Yajure enters the rotation as a replacement for Jerad Eickhoff, who was designated for assignment and later outrighted to Triple-A after he was roughed up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals 11th bag

Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers. It was a strong showing from the 33-year-old, who seems to have found his groove on the basepaths. Four of Merrifield's 11 steals on the season have come in the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's batting .286 (12-for-42) with three doubles, five runs and five RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Shipped to Seattle

Santana was traded from the Royals to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana had produced a below-average batting line in both 2020 and 2021 and looked to be set for his third straight subpar season this year, but a .357/.478/.554 run thus far in June has dragged his wRC+ up to 104. That's still a pretty uninspiring mark for a first baseman, but he should have a path to at least short-term playing time with Ty France out with a flexor strain. He could still start frequently as a designated hitter once France returns, but he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting fantasy option. The Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino to take Santana's place on the roster and at first base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Avoids fracture, status uncertain

Acuna, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, isn't dealing with a fracture but can't put much pressure on his left foot, and he hopes to be cleared to play within the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old isn't sporting...
ATLANTA, GA

