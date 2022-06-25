Renovated 1890 farmhouse and acreage close at $1.3 million
The home on almost 27 acres of farmland at 1526 Arnoldtown Road, Jefferson, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.3 million, it listed for $1.275 million. The estate home was built in 1890 and has been renovated/restored from top to bottom with traditional and modern features, including a gourmet kitchen, the restored hardwood staircase that extends up to two upper levels, a game room/entertainment area was created on the third level complete with a dry bar, refrigerator, skylights and access to a balcony with extensive views of the property. Outside is a private oasis complete with a 10-foot deep in-ground pool, a gazebo and patio. The basement has been enlarged and improved for utilities and storage. The three-car garage also has attic storage space.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3519 Bess Way, Monrovia, $1.21 million
201 E. Second St., Frederick, $1.15 million
8213 Valley View Terrace, Middletown, $1.05 million
10027, 10111 Mumma Ford Road, Rocky Ridge, $1 million
ADAMSTOWN
2701 Rosemary Court, $665,000
3423 Flint Hill Road, $317,000
BRUNSWICK
727 Jefferson Pike, $618,000
1327 Crampton Place, $461,390
1289 Village Green Way, $410,000
403 Walnut St., $365,000
816 Sixth Ave., $330,000
EMMITSBURG
7301-A Friends Creek Road, $560,000
62 Robindale Drive, $240,000
FREDERICK
4608 Mockingbird Lane, $800,000
5804 Winding Oaks Court, $780,000
2507 Mill Race Road, $700,000
513 E. Seventh St., $699,330
6515 Wild Plum Drive, $690,000
6359 Bannister Drive, $652,500
6518 Wild Plum Drive, $647,777
937 Holden Road, $636,280
1419 Ricketts Road, $625,522
6703 Skipwith Court, $625,000
1911 Belford Court, $600,000
1764 Castle Rock Road, $596,000
5113 Ironsides Drive, $557,500
9546 Kingston Place, $557,000
5777 Hannover Court, $525,000
804 Apache Court, $515,000
7221 Ridge Road, $512,000
8013 Dustin Drive, $510,000
1165 Holden Road, $500,000
20 N. Court St., #101, $499,900
2009 Cohasset Court, $499,000
1859 Millstream Drive, $475,000
6516 Newton Drive, $470,000
203-A W. South St., $465,000
2525 Waterside Drive, $465,000
5690 Pebble Drive, $446,000
37 E. Fifth St., $445,000
121 McClellan Drive, $440,000
6102 Pembrook St., $430,000
211 Spring Bank Ave., $420,000
7506 Somerset Terrace, $395,100
665 Tivoli Road, $385,000
6113 Baldridge Terrace, $385,000
6068 Flagstone Court, $373,000
5735 Butterfly Lane, $372,000
6521 Ballenger Run Blvd., $370,000
1920 Harpers Court, $360,000
7937 McKaig Road, $360,000
7130 Oberlin Circle, $350,000
1594 Andover Lane, $340,000
1123 Keswick Place, $330,000
212 Linden Ave., $305,000
111 Rock Creek Court, $300,000
904 Shawnee Drive, $300,000
409 Heather Ridge Drive, $300,000
5592 Cottonwood Court, $275,000
2510 Coach House Way, #3A, $270,000
2504 Shelley Circle, #2C, $270,000
6133 Springwater Place, #1400E, $260,000
5620 Avonshire Place, #B, $255,500
168 W. All Saints St., $240,000
823 Stratford Way, #E, $191,500
IJAMSVILLE
11031 Nicholas Place, $682,000
5779 Antwerp St., $468,000
JEFFERSON
5107 Ella Court, $555,000
MIDDLETOWN
7105 Feldspar Court, $460,000
8219 Old Hagerstown Road, $411,000
MONROVIA
4381 Shamrock Drive, $816,000
4407 Weald Place, $520,000
4568 Tinder Box Circle, $470,000
4303 Weller Court, $460,000
11920 Fingerboard Road, $420,000
MOUNT AIRY
4720 Otono Court, $952,000
903 Autumn Ridge Court, $634,500
1001 Leafy Hollow Circle, $630,000
14003 Silver Fern Drive, $575,000
903 Winding Way, $460,000
MYERSVILLE
4217 Middlepoint Road, $300,000
NEW MARKET
9614 Woodland Road, $849,000
610 Prosser St., $730,000
5604 Jordan Blvd., $720,000
6026 Douglas Ave., $652,000
10087 Sparrow Court, $555,000
10743 Lake Edge Court, $400,000
5742 Meadowood St., #403, $365,000
POINT OF ROCKS
2153 Swains Lock Court, $346,000
THURMONT
6208 Mountaindale Road, $310,000
132 E. Hammaker St., $250,000
URBANA
4003 Belgrave Circle, $989,000
9835 Notting Hill Circle, $911,500
9065 Clendenin Way, $745,000
3453 Timber Green Drive, $545,000
3317 Stone Barn Drive, $520,000
350 Ward Lane, $499,000
WALKERSVILLE
307 Kenwood Court, $555,000
214 Zodiac Court, $540,000
212 Burlington Ave., $485,000
225 Winter Brook Drive, $430,000
204 Burlington Ave., $410,000
14 W. George St., $365,000
8813 Eureka Lane, $285,000
121 Sandalwood Court, $260,000
WOODSBORO
402 Copper Oaks Place, $708,000
