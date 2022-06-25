Renovated 1890 farmhouse and acreage close at $1.3 million

This home sits on almost 27 acres and has a gourmet kitchen, skylights and a three-car garage with attic storage space. Courtesy photo

The home on almost 27 acres of farmland at 1526 Arnoldtown Road, Jefferson, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.3 million, it listed for $1.275 million. The estate home was built in 1890 and has been renovated/restored from top to bottom with traditional and modern features, including a gourmet kitchen, the restored hardwood staircase that extends up to two upper levels, a game room/entertainment area was created on the third level complete with a dry bar, refrigerator, skylights and access to a balcony with extensive views of the property. Outside is a private oasis complete with a 10-foot deep in-ground pool, a gazebo and patio. The basement has been enlarged and improved for utilities and storage. The three-car garage also has attic storage space.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3519 Bess Way, Monrovia, $1.21 million

201 E. Second St., Frederick, $1.15 million

8213 Valley View Terrace, Middletown, $1.05 million

10027, 10111 Mumma Ford Road, Rocky Ridge, $1 million

ADAMSTOWN

2701 Rosemary Court, $665,000

3423 Flint Hill Road, $317,000

BRUNSWICK

727 Jefferson Pike, $618,000

1327 Crampton Place, $461,390

1289 Village Green Way, $410,000

403 Walnut St., $365,000

816 Sixth Ave., $330,000

EMMITSBURG

7301-A Friends Creek Road, $560,000

62 Robindale Drive, $240,000

FREDERICK

4608 Mockingbird Lane, $800,000

5804 Winding Oaks Court, $780,000

2507 Mill Race Road, $700,000

513 E. Seventh St., $699,330

6515 Wild Plum Drive, $690,000

6359 Bannister Drive, $652,500

6518 Wild Plum Drive, $647,777

937 Holden Road, $636,280

1419 Ricketts Road, $625,522

6703 Skipwith Court, $625,000

1911 Belford Court, $600,000

1764 Castle Rock Road, $596,000

5113 Ironsides Drive, $557,500

9546 Kingston Place, $557,000

5777 Hannover Court, $525,000

804 Apache Court, $515,000

7221 Ridge Road, $512,000

8013 Dustin Drive, $510,000

1165 Holden Road, $500,000

20 N. Court St., #101, $499,900

2009 Cohasset Court, $499,000

1859 Millstream Drive, $475,000

6516 Newton Drive, $470,000

203-A W. South St., $465,000

2525 Waterside Drive, $465,000

5690 Pebble Drive, $446,000

37 E. Fifth St., $445,000

121 McClellan Drive, $440,000

6102 Pembrook St., $430,000

211 Spring Bank Ave., $420,000

7506 Somerset Terrace, $395,100

665 Tivoli Road, $385,000

6113 Baldridge Terrace, $385,000

6068 Flagstone Court, $373,000

5735 Butterfly Lane, $372,000

6521 Ballenger Run Blvd., $370,000

1920 Harpers Court, $360,000

7937 McKaig Road, $360,000

7130 Oberlin Circle, $350,000

1594 Andover Lane, $340,000

1123 Keswick Place, $330,000

212 Linden Ave., $305,000

111 Rock Creek Court, $300,000

904 Shawnee Drive, $300,000

409 Heather Ridge Drive, $300,000

5592 Cottonwood Court, $275,000

2510 Coach House Way, #3A, $270,000

2504 Shelley Circle, #2C, $270,000

6133 Springwater Place, #1400E, $260,000

5620 Avonshire Place, #B, $255,500

168 W. All Saints St., $240,000

823 Stratford Way, #E, $191,500

IJAMSVILLE

11031 Nicholas Place, $682,000

5779 Antwerp St., $468,000

JEFFERSON

5107 Ella Court, $555,000

MIDDLETOWN

7105 Feldspar Court, $460,000

8219 Old Hagerstown Road, $411,000

MONROVIA

4381 Shamrock Drive, $816,000

4407 Weald Place, $520,000

4568 Tinder Box Circle, $470,000

4303 Weller Court, $460,000

11920 Fingerboard Road, $420,000

MOUNT AIRY

4720 Otono Court, $952,000

903 Autumn Ridge Court, $634,500

1001 Leafy Hollow Circle, $630,000

14003 Silver Fern Drive, $575,000

903 Winding Way, $460,000

MYERSVILLE

4217 Middlepoint Road, $300,000

NEW MARKET

9614 Woodland Road, $849,000

610 Prosser St., $730,000

5604 Jordan Blvd., $720,000

6026 Douglas Ave., $652,000

10087 Sparrow Court, $555,000

10743 Lake Edge Court, $400,000

5742 Meadowood St., #403, $365,000

POINT OF ROCKS

2153 Swains Lock Court, $346,000

THURMONT

6208 Mountaindale Road, $310,000

132 E. Hammaker St., $250,000

URBANA

4003 Belgrave Circle, $989,000

9835 Notting Hill Circle, $911,500

9065 Clendenin Way, $745,000

3453 Timber Green Drive, $545,000

3317 Stone Barn Drive, $520,000

350 Ward Lane, $499,000

WALKERSVILLE

307 Kenwood Court, $555,000

214 Zodiac Court, $540,000

212 Burlington Ave., $485,000

225 Winter Brook Drive, $430,000

204 Burlington Ave., $410,000

14 W. George St., $365,000

8813 Eureka Lane, $285,000

121 Sandalwood Court, $260,000

WOODSBORO

402 Copper Oaks Place, $708,000