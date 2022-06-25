ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Hundreds of El Pasoans gather at abortion rights rally

By Rosemary Montañez
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of El Pasoans gathered Friday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling surrounding abortion.

The protest took place in San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso.

Friday morning the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

The ruling overturns a women’s constitutional right to get an abortion, which has been the law for almost 50 years.

El Pasoans were quick to react to the news of case being overturned.

ABC-7 spoke with many protestors who said they were there with the same objective- making their voices heard.

Overall it was a very peaceful protest. Protestors were seen with banners and signs. Many chanted for hours.

IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso, TX
