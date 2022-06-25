Man barricaded self with child inside Sac Co apartment that was set on fire, officials say

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

