ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Man barricaded self with child inside Sac Co apartment that was set on fire, officials say

By Editorial staff
universalpersonality.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and a child were hospitalized after the man barricaded them inside a Sacramento County apartment and set it on fire Friday morning, officials said. Officials said the incident started with deputies responding to a 911 call where the caller initially hung up. When deputies arrived at the apartment, located...

www.universalpersonality.com

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Calif. man accused of holding baby hostage with knife to its throat and lighting apartment on fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly lit an apartment on fire and held a child hostage. On Friday, June 24, the Metropolitan Fire Department of Sacramento tweeted they were on scene at 3939 Madison Ave. for a two-alarm apartment fire in the city’s North Highlands neighborhood. The fire department said they arrived to a "dynamic incident" with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office already there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Cited After Roman Candle Starts Small Fire In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A person has been cited after allegedly firing off illegal fireworks in Woodland late Monday night. The Woodland Police Department says, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of W. Beamer Street and N. Ashley Avenue after they spotted aerial fireworks in the neighborhood. Officers got to the scene in time to see the suspect trying to put out a small fire that had been caused by the roman candle. That person was promptly given a $1,000 citation, police say. Sales of safe and sane fireworks begin on Tuesday at noon. Aerial fireworks, like roman candles, are illegal in California unless used under a special display license.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Fire Leaves 11 People With No Place To Live

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eleven people have no place to live after a fire destroyed a home in North Highlands this morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire responded to reports of a fire on Jackson Street and Winona Way. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could damage a nearby home. Luckily, no injuries were reported and Red Cross assisted the large family with getting to a safe place.    
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Following Chase In West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities arrested two suspects Monday night following a brief chase in West Sacramento. Local police say a short car chase ended on the 1000 block of Freemont Boulevard, where the two suspects fled on foot. Traffic was briefly blocked in the area as officers searched for the suspects. The area has since reopened to traffic. Authorities have not detailed what prompted the chase.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Release New Video, Hoping To Crack 2017 Homicide Cold Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago. On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack. Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting At Sacramento Truck Stop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges. (credit: Sacramento County) According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other. At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime#Kcra
CBS Sacramento

Atwater Man, 31, Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Auburn

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Atwater man was killed after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn Monday night. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection. (credit: Auburn Police Department) Officers say a pickup truck was heading southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the right and went off the roadway. The truck then crashed into a tree and a fence. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but officers have identified him as a 31-year-old Atwater resident. Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

La Cabana Restaurant In Sacramento Has It Liquor License Suspended After Investigation Into May 2021 DUI Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash. Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday. The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night. Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. “Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.” Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Four people struck by vehicle after argument in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said four people were hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday night in Oakdale. The sheriff’s office two men who were arguing with a small group of people at Knight’s Ferry Recreational Area got in their vehicle and struct four people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were treated by medical personnel at the scene and two others refused treatment.
OAKDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire Near Rancho Cordova Burns Through Outbuilding On Business Lot

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A fast-moving vegetation fire burned roughly 10 acres Monday near Rancho Cordova, claiming one vehicle and an outbuilding. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the fire started around 2 p.m., spreading to a business lot along White Rock Road. The fire threatened millions of dollars in heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, and several buildings. With the help of workers on the site, crews moved the heavy equipment from the fire’s path. However, the flames still burned through an outbuilding, a storage container and one vehicle. No one was hurt. Firefighters battled the flames with trucks and a helicopter. Crews will remain on the scene until all the hotspots are snuffed out, the district said.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]

ROSEVILLE, CA (June 27, 2022) – Wednesday morning, three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Roseville Parkway. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m., in the area of Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. According to the reports, a total of four cars collided in the area. However,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Truck Stuffed With Recyclables Catches Fire, Prompts Closure On State Route 99 Near Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS13) — A truck compacted with recyclables caught fire Monday afternoon near Elk Grove, leading to a lane closure on southbound State Route 99. The California Highway Patrol says the fire happened around 3 p.m., blocking traffic on the right-most lane near the Dillard Road intersection, roughly six miles southeast of Elk Grove. The fire led to a significant backup. (credit: CBS) Crews quickly dealt with the flames, and images from the scene showed firefighters dousing large mounds of recyclables with water. The right-most southbound lane continued to be closed until street sweepers could clear the scene. While the closure didn’t last long, motorists were advised to expect slow moving traffic into the evening. Elk Grove is about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento.
ELK GROVE, CA
crimevoice.com

Penryn man sentenced to over five years for stalking a 16-year-old girl

Originally published as a Placer County Disctrict Attorney’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 23, 2022, the Honorable Judge Howell sentenced Gregory Hyde, age 30, to five years and four months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On September 8, 2021, Hyde followed, stalked and threatened the victim...
PENRYN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gonzalo Torres Dies in Head-On Collision on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

70-Year-Old Victim Killed in Auto Accident near Canon Road. Police responded to the scene near Canon Road, on June 20th. Per reports, the collision involved a Toyota Camry and a vehicle carrier trailer. Investigators say Torres was driving the Toyota south when he crossed into northbound lanes for reasons unknown....
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy