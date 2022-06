The transfer market continues to spin, and in the latest turn it has giveth and taketh away for the Wolfpack. Davidson CF Parker Nolan recently announced his intention to transfer to NC State for his final season of college eligibility, joining Old Dominion 2B Carter Trice as 2023 transfer additions for the Pack. Since Davidson does not have a graduate school, Nolan was forced to hit the road following his four seasons with the Wildcats. He is, of course, eligible for the 2022 MLB Draft, so it’s not a given that he makes it to Raleigh (related: check out our NC State 2022 MLB Draft primer here).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO