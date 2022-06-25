Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Franklin, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Wednesday June 29 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003 014...080 AND 081 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur and Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...Bottoming out at 10 to 20 percent during the mid to late afternoon. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.

HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO