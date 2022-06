Hundreds of thousands of people in New York City are getting ripped off at work because of a decision their employers are making, a new report suggests. The issue at hand is whether workers are independent contractors or employees. If they are considered independent contractors, then the company can skirt paying certain benefits and even pay the workers less, according to James Parrott, the author of the study from the New School.

