Zach Zucker WIP (in NYC)

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment. Starts 8:30PM ET.
Dan Licata (6’7″, SNL) and Joe Pera (6’8″, Adult Swim) host a great comedy show to bring a friend, date, or family person to without having to worry about it being bad. Featuring for 6/28:. Alex English. Kevin Iso. Emmy Blotnick. Rachel Kaly. Starts 8PM ET.
Monthly comedy show featuring the actual best comics in town. This is a new jokes show, so you’ll get to see the freshest bits out the oven. This months pride edition features the amazing:. Kate Sisk ( HBO Women In Comedy Festival ) Dylan Adler (New York Post) Kendall...
Pick of the Day: Upcoming Abortion Fundraiser/Benefit Comedy Shows in LA & NYC. It should be pretty clear by now that, for several big chunks of the country, abortion under any circumstances will become illegal. That’s why it’s crucial right now to raise money for those most vulnerable as a result of The Supreme Court’s turn to the Dark Side with their overturning of Roe vs. Wade last week.
It should be pretty clear by now that, for several big chunks of the country, abortion under any circumstances will become illegal. That’s why it’s crucial right now to raise money for those most vulnerable as a result of The Supreme Court’s turn to the Dark Side with their overturning of Roe vs. Wade last week.
Comments / 0