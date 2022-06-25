ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice may call special session after SCOTUS decision

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has released a statement regarding the Supreme Court of the United States deciding with Dobbs, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for WV?

I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.

I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

Although West Virginia is not one of the 13 states that had “trigger bans” which removed the right to an abortion the moment that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

#U S Supreme Court#Washington Dc#Legislature#Special Session#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Justice#Scotus#Wv#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

