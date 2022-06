Never have I ever witnessed more pride and pure love for where you're from than here in the Lone Star State. I've never seen any home decorated as I have here, beaming with home-state pride from door to door. Right along with it, is a deep belief in God and folks who are regular churchgoers each and every week. There's certainly a different culture here-one that's very old world, sweet, genuine, and real. Where people were raised with manners, a healthy fear of their parents, and at the core--the values of doing the right thing, treating others with respect, and just all-around kindness.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO