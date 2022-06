Tuesday morning, we are looking at a round of storms moving through early in the morning. They are not expected to be severe despite a marginal risk far east in our area. Timing is looking to be anywhere from about 5-10 AM, with no real shot of storms in the afternoon. This line of storms is looking to only have isolated downpours, which will result in less than 1/2" of rain for all communities and even less than 1/4" for most in the area. Another reason for lower rainfall totals will be due to how fast the storms are in and our of the area. Outside of the front of the line, it's mainly sprinkles trickling behind it. If, for some reason, severe weather were to occur, it is more likely in Wisconsin as the storms become "recharged."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO