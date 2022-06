Over the weekend, the White Sox celebrated Beau Dowling, a 7-year-old fan, by having him hit a Home Run for Life before Saturday’s game against the Orioles. Dowling was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler, and throughout his life has undergone stem cell transplants, radiation therapy and chemotherapy to fight the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma is 50%, but Dowling hasn’t stopped fighting. Even when he was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Dowling has continued his fight, and recently underwent surgery.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO