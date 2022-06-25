ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Homers, steals sixth bag

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving rumors: Star noncommittal to Nets; Lakers reportedly only team exploring sign-and-trade options

The Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving saga has taken another turn after it was recently reported that the two sides weren't close on an agreement for a new contract. With the two sides reaching a stalemate on a new deal, the Nets have reportedly allowed Irving to discuss sign-and-trade offers with other teams that would end his time in Brooklyn, per the New York Daily News.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl

Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Exits after getting plunked

Rizzo exited Monday's game in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch in the elbow, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but Rizzo will likely get imaging done to determine whether a stint on the injured list will be required. Prior to exiting the game, Rizzo smacked a solo home run and scored twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals 11th bag

Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers. It was a strong showing from the 33-year-old, who seems to have found his groove on the basepaths. Four of Merrifield's 11 steals on the season have come in the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's batting .286 (12-for-42) with three doubles, five runs and five RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Hits first homer with new team

Aruaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Arauz played in both of the Orioles' games this weekend, though he went hitless Saturday. He picked up his first hit of the season with a third-inning solo shot, then added an RBI single as the Orioles put together a rally in the ninth that fell one run short. Arauz is slashing only .111/.105/.278 with three RBI and two runs scored in 20 plate appearances between the Red Sox and the Orioles, and he'll likely be a utility infielder at best once Rougned Odor (back) returns to the starting nine.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Goes yard twice in rout

Yepez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Marlins. Getting the start at designated hitter and batting seventh, the 24-year-old rookie powered the Cardinals to a rout with a three-run blast off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning and a two-run shot off Richard Bleier in the sixth. Yepez has gone yard three times in the last two games and four times in the last nine, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .282/.327/.506 with nine homers and 24 RBI through 47 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Plates two, adds steal in win

Thompson went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 extra-innings win over Atlanta. Thompson was added to the lineup when Zach McKinstry (neck) was scratched. The late change eventually paid off, as Thompson's two-run single in the ninth inning tied the game and forced extra innings. The outfielder has gone 5-for-16 (.313) in his first six contests with the Dodgers. Overall, he's slashing .200/.273/.333 with a home run, seven RBI, three runs scored and a steal in 33 plate appearances when including his time in the majors with the Padres earlier in the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

