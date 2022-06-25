ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Key tripping call that flipped Game 5 'a tough one', says Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar

By Kristen Shilton
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Colorado coach Jared Bednar wasn't happy about a controversial penalty call in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday that helped determine the Avalanche's fate in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Bednar's team led the series 3-1 entering Game 5 with a chance to...

Lou 9
3d ago

They should have called Tampa's goalie for delay of game when he snatched his facemask off.

Related
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning have failed in their quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup. And head coach Jon Cooper’s message to Lightning fans was rather simple. Cooper’s coaching staff joined the 54-year-old coach at the post-game press conference following the loss. His coaching staff accompanied him when they won two consecutive Cups, as […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
People

Colorado Avalanche Fan Gets Banned from Hockey Games After Scattering Friend's Ashes on the Ice

On Jan. 8, self-proclaimed "die-hard" fan Ryan Clark went to Bell Arena in Denver, Colorado on a mission: to spread his best friend's ashes on the ice, The Hill reports. Kyle Stark was Clark's best friend, best man and favorite person to go to an Avalanche game with, reports Denver7 News. But, in December of 2021, when Stark unexpectedly passed away, Clark knew he had to do something special for his friend.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Legendary Franchise Quarterback

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in modern American football, died Monday at the age of 76. Drafted by the AFL's Denver Broncos as a cornerback, Briscoe threw for 1,589 yards and a 14 touchdowns in 1968's rookie season. The team said they were "heartbroken" to learn of Briscoe's death in a statement posted on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Stamkos defiant after three-peat falls short: 'Who says we're done?'

Steven Stamkos dismissed the notion that the Tampa Bay Lightning's era of excellence is over because they lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche. "Who says we're done?" the Lightning captain told reporters, including The Athletic's Joe Smith, after a 2-1 loss in Game 6 that ended the Bolts' season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Colorado Avalanche end Lightning dynasty bid, win Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning’s quest to win three straight titles with an amazing display of skill and will. On Sunday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, the Avs made the plays, paid the price, and raised the Stanley Cup high overhead. The 2-1 final score in Game 6 gave the franchise their third championship, and first since 2001 (their first was in 1996).
TAMPA, FL
