Denver, CO

Tampa Bay ruined the party in Denver

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe made a fantastic away match and I am excited that we now have the chance to play again in our home arena on Sunday, says match winner Ondrej Palat on American television. With 6.22 left, Victor Hedman had the puck in the bottom...

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
DENVER, CO
Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
Avalanche Stanley Cup win tied them with three famed past teams for most victories in a NHL season (regular and playoff)

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
DENVER, CO
Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
19 Best Day Trips from Tampa (Unique trips on a tankful!)

Tampa is a wonderful city full of interesting and exciting things to do; with that said, people need a change of scenery from time to time and this is where a day trip is the perfect excuse to make your escape. While you’ll still have the opportunity for a theme...
TAMPA, FL
Vintage Pinellas: The Kapok Tree Inn

It all began with a little tree, a sapling brought from its native India in the 1880s by orange grove owner Robert D. Hoyt, and planted in his front yard in unincorporated southeastern Clearwater, near the edge of Tampa Bay in an area known as Cooper’s Point. Called Java...
CLEARWATER, FL
Hottest 2022 Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies

It's going to be a fun summer for Colorado sports fans since the Avalanche are now Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and just their third championship in the team's history. The Lightning had won the previous two championships and were on the hunt to be sixth team in NHL history to pull off a three-peat before Colorado emerged victorious. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.
DENVER, CO

