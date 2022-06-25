ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

MHR Overcomes Tough Battles At Nashville

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Derek Kraus and Colby Howard each overcame tough battles in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night. Kraus had his No. 19 Hunter Nation Chevrolet Silverado in the top 10 through most of the race, scoring important stage...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

“Nashville was a challenge. Our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro showed some good speed, and we drove up to the top 10. Unfortunately, we struggled with some of the same issues we had all weekend. We had a list of things to try on pit road to make it better, but we couldn’t quite get a grasp on it. We will take everything we learned and build on our notebook for next time. Road America should hopefully be a good place for our team to keep moving in a positive direction.”
NASHVILLE, NC
Speedway Digest

Transcript - Alan Gustafson

THE MODERATOR: We're now going to roll into our post-race press conference here at Nashville Superspeedway, and we've been joined by today's winning crew chief Alan Gustafson for today's Ally 400. Alan, before we roll straight into questions, it has been a long day. From a crew chief standpoint you guys had a lot of things to navigate, from lightning holds to actual rain and red flags and then just the racing part of it. Just from your seat today, tell us a little bit about what that looked like before having the opportunity to celebrate with your team in Victory Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 8th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps) ● Aric Almirola...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chase Elliott wins Ally 400

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chase Elliott picked up his second win of the season in a delay-filled Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Elliott led 41 of the 300 laps in the race that had a more than 3-1/2 hours of delays caused by lightning and then rain. The race resumed...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Captures Chevrolet's Ninth Win of 2022 at Nashville

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their second win of 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team are leaving Nashville Superspeedway with the coveted custom guitar trophy in hand after taking the checkered flag in the rain delayed Ally 400. The second win of 2022 for the Georgia native didn’t come without a fight. With an issue on pit road forcing Elliott to come from deep in the pack early in the race, Elliott’s team was able to quickly get their Chevrolet-powered machine dialed back in as a front runner in the final stage. With pit strategy playing a vital role throughout the race, Alan Gustafson (crew chief) chose track position during the final late-race caution, giving Elliott a front row spot for the restart with four laps to go. In a battle with second-place Kurt Busch to the end, it was the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 that came out on top marking Elliott’s 15th-career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 26th at Nashville

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 26th in Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Burton turned a lap at 157.133 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session on the 1.3-mile concrete oval. In an extended, 50-minute practice session on Friday, he...
NASHVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Kraus
Person
Mike Gordon
Speedway Digest

Two GR Supras Score Top-Five Finishes in Nashville

On a race day in Nashville where the temperatures inside the race cars were over 130 degrees, Toyota driver Trevor Bayne finished second in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race. Bayne was followed to the checkered flag by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs in fourth and fellow GR Supra driver Jeffrey Earnhardt in seventh.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Nashville Post-Race Cup Quotes

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – “I’m not sure as the race kind of kept progressing later into the night I thought we lost some ground between some of the other cars. I thought hot and slick during the day we were pretty competitive and then something went down and I didn’t think we were as good. I had to go to the back and then spun out trying too hard. Jonathan made a good call to stay out the last stop. Why not, running ninth and was able to run third, so that was a good call by him. Overall, I wish it was in the hot and slick of the day because I thought we were a little bit more competitive, but not a bad finish.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Superspeedway#Mcanally Hilgemann#Hunter Nation#Chevrolet#Gates Hydraulics#Chevy
Speedway Digest

Nemechek Rebounds for Ninth-Place Finish at Nashville

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 team battled back through adversity on two separate occasions in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway to bring home a ninth-place finish. Midway through the second stage, Nemechek was turned by the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar as the two...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ally 400 resumes after second weather delay

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ally 400 has resumed after an almost 2-1/2 hour weather delay. After running 11 laps under caution to help with track drying, Martin Truex Jr. took the lead late in Stage 2 and picked up another stage win. Trued also won the first stage. The...
GLADEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
radionwtn.com

Prayers Requested For Bethel Assistant Sports Information Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bethel University Assistant Sports Information Director Austin Childress and former Bethel Cross Country runner Anthony Garza were involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Childress is still hospitalized. Both young men were taken to area hospitals where Garza was later released. After incurring...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy