Marvel fans learned in Thor: Ragnarok that director Taika Waititi has a lot of big ideas. The Thor series went to new heights with his first Marvel film, changing the entire fabric of what we thought a Thor movie can be. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is continuing to push the envelope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Waititi brought so many great ideas to the table that a few had to be scrapped to keep the film at a manageable length, some of which involved entire planets that we won't get to see in the final version of Love and Thunder.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO