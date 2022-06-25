ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Maui murder victim seeks justice

By Manolo Morales
 3 days ago

Heartbreak for the family of a Maui woman whose death has been described as particularly heinous. The mother of Angela Johnson is in disbelief as she tries to make sense of it, and is seeking justice.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Seeking Justice#Maui#Violent Crime
