ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in North County

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6d0U_0gLfzoti00

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man was fatally struck by a woman suspected of driving under the influence Friday in Encinitas, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real, where a man died from his injuries, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Baby returned to California after mom is murdered in Mexico

Authorities say an adult female driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

On Wednesday, a man and a 15-year-old girl were hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in National City. The driver was charged on suspicion of both DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Police believe homeless man killed popular veterinarian during burglary

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has confirmed the man accused of killing a popular veterinarian in the Rolando area earlier this month lived on the streets. For many Rolando residents, it’s their worst fears confirmed. For months, neighbors have been documenting the growing problem and say several of the homeless people have become increasingly aggressive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
Encinitas, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

O.C. woman gets 21 years to life in prison after a fatal DUI crash that orphaned three kids

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 23-year-old woman plead guilty today to two felony counts of murder for killing a young mother and father and seriously injuring their three young daughters while driving under the influence in December 2020. The family was driving around Newport Beach looking at Christmas lights when they were hit by a car that ran a red light at 75 miles per hour.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#El Camino Real#Mexico Authorities#Nexstar Media Inc
orangecountytribune.com

Drunk driver pleads guilty in deaths of mother and father

SANTA ANA (AP) – A drunken driver who killed a mother and father and seriously injured their three young children as they looked at Christmas lights in Orange County pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder. Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, of Newport Beach also entered pleas to two counts involving...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified

The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified. Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on MondayClark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat. A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it. A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public. 
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy