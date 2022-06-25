ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended...

Air Quality Alert issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley TEST AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST This is only a test. No action is needed. The Imperial County APCD has issued a test air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: . Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation . Slow down if driving on dirt roads . Stabilize loose soils To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter, facebook or Instagram (@county_air). To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert are available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.
