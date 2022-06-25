Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley TEST AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST This is only a test. No action is needed. The Imperial County APCD has issued a test air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: . Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation . Slow down if driving on dirt roads . Stabilize loose soils To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter, facebook or Instagram (@county_air). To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert are available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO