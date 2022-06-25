Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained injuries following a shootout between two groups of people at a Suffolk 7-Eleven Friday evening.

According to Suffolk police, they got multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday for shots fired at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

Police say the store and several vehicles sustained damage when gunfire erupted between two groups of people.

One of the men shot was treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound and released. The second victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that both individuals fled the scene on foot into the College Square Neighborhood. The two were located at a residence in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive.



Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

