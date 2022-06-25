ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgSLM_0gLfy1xh00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained injuries following a shootout between two groups of people at a Suffolk 7-Eleven Friday evening.

According to Suffolk police, they got multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday for shots fired at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Police say the store and several vehicles sustained damage when gunfire erupted between two groups of people.

One of the men shot was treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound and released. The second victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that both individuals fled the scene on foot into the College Square Neighborhood. The two were located at a residence in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive.

Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Shooting#Hampton Roads#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Yorktown man cited after gun found in carry-on bag

This was the third gun caught at the Richmond International Airport this month. Yorktown man cited after gun found in carry-on bag. Sen. Tim Kaine has 8 events scheduled in Hampton …. Jan. 6 hearing features key witness from Trump White …. No foul play suspected in inmate’s death at...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Search underway for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Search underway for driver in fatal hit-and-run in …. New waste pickup begins in Chesapeake after city …. 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San …. Motorist dies in crash on Ocean Highway in Perquimans. Local prosecutors voice opinions after Roe v....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man stole massive anchor in Poquoson, police say

Darin Barrack, 33, has been charged with grand larceny in connection to the theft. Read more: https://bit.ly/3A8nN9Q. Local prosecutors voice opinions after Roe v. Wade …. Virginia Zoo announces passing of beloved ostrich …. Chrysler Museum shows glimpse of Perry Glass Studio’s …. New Portsmouth city manager’s start date...
POQUOSON, VA
WITN

Deputies investigating after Pasquotank County inmate found dead

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they are investigating after an inmate at a Pasquotank County jail was found dead Friday. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Albemarle District Jail due to EMS needing help with an inmate that was not breathing. Deputies say they were brought to the B-block inside of the jail where emergency personnel were already working on life-saving measures.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
13newsnow.com

One dead in Portsmouth crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a traffic incident in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Police did not release the name of the victim. The incident happened near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, the department said. Around noon, the department Tweeted asking...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy