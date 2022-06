LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers to slow down and move over after two patrol cars were hit in less than two days, 9News reported last week. Video from one incident shows the moment a pickup truck crashed into the back of a cruiser. The trooper had stopped to help a stranded motorist and angled their cruiser, with lights flashing, partially into the leftmost lane. The dashcam was mounted on the offending vehicle.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO