Gore, three relievers shut out Phillies; Nola's RBI single off brother gives Padres victory

Friday night was not the best version of MacKenzie Gore, but it might have been the most impressive the rookie has been this season.

The velocity of his fastball is down. At best, it is fluctuating. His command is wavering.

But Gore still shut out the potent Phillies offense over five innings Friday night, and the Padres went ahead in the sixth and held on for a 1-0 victory at Petco Park.

Austin Nola’s single off his brother, Aaron, drove in Eric Hosmer from second base in the sixth inning for the game’s only run.

"Glad we got to win, but then your brother gets the loss," Austin Nola said. "He pitched an unbelievable game."

It was the only time in modern MLB history (since 1900) that a player drove in a game's only run against his brother.

It was the first time an MLB player got a game-winning hit off his brother since Sept. 26, 1979, when Atlanta's Phil Neikro doubled off his brother, Joe, in the Braves' 9-4 victory over the Astros.

Nabil Crismatt (two innings), Luis Garcia and Taylor Rogers completed the shutout. Crismatt was credited with the victory. The Phillies loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before Rogers completed his major league-leading 22nd save.

Aaron Nola finished seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing seven hits.

Gore, whose average fastball velocity sank for a third straight start, down to 93.3 mph, had to throw almost 70 pitches over his final three innings. He got Bryce Harper on a fly ball to left field with the bases loaded in the third, stranded two runners in the fourth and ended the fifth with two on by striking out Harper and getting cleanup hitter Nick Castellanos on a fly ball to center.

"I got in trouble and then there he is," Gore said of Harper, who ranks second in the National League in OPS. "Not the guy you want to face, but we made good pitches."

Gore entered Friday having pitched 54 1/3 innings this season, four more than he threw at all levels of the minor leagues in 2021. The Padres estimate he approached the equivalent of 100 innings with the work he did at their Arizona complex correcting mechanical issues, but the 23-year-old left-hander has not pitched this much competitively since 2019.

Gore began this season with a 1.50 ERA and 57 strikeouts in his first nine games, the only pitcher to have ever done that at the start of a big-league career. In the two starts leading up to Friday, he allowed 14 runs and struck out four batters in 6 1/3 innings.

“Everybody goes through some soft spots, younger pitchers,” manager Bob Melvin said Friday afternoon. “I don’t want to say it was easy for him, but the first few were pretty good. And then you get tested a little bit. I don’t think it's a bad thing either.”

Gore did take pride in working through a difficult night in a difficult stretch.

"Especially how everything's been going," he said. "We had to compete tonight, which was fun. It was nice to be able to go there and we didn't have our best stuff, but we made pitches. Bullpen came in and did a great job. Shotouts are good.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .