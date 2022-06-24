ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tips to stay safe in this extreme Texas summer heat

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — With summer in full swing, Dr. Sandra McKay – a pediatrician with UT Physicians – has tips on ways to...

www.wfaa.com

fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
spacecityweather.com

After a month of heat, Houston’s pattern finally turns cooler and wetter this week

Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Know Before You Go: Galveston Edition

There is something about crossing the causeway to Galveston Island that slows down the clock. Everything is bathed in sand and sun, and you subconsciously slip into vacation mode. You can practically smell the sunscreen as you pass rows of Victorians and brightly colored homes perched on stilts. A big...
GALVESTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Adonis, age 9 months

Hi there! My name is Adonis. I am a 9-month-old Goldendoodle. My mommy gave me my name because in Greek mythology, Adonis means “handsome young man.” Have you ever seen a more handsome Goldendoodle than me?! No matter where I am, I feel like I’m being chased by paparazzi. People are always petting me and taking pictures. While my mom is at work, I love to watch TV. My all-time favorite show is Our Planet. For all my fellow dogs – if you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. I also love playing with all my toys and stealing my mommy’s socks. My favorite time of the day is when she comes home from work. That’s when we go on our daily walk, and she showers me with love and kisses. I’m one lucky dog! Follow me on Instagram @adonisyzman to stay tuned in.
BELLAIRE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
FRISCO, TX
cw39.com

Best Horchata in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Change of Mexico is rated number one on Yelp. La Guadalupana Café & Bakery is the best according to Trip Adviser. Reviewers calls La Guadalupana Café & Bakery a “hidden gem, expensive and poor service, a little cafe with big flavors, and say they have the best Mexican breakfast. Official Mexican food, cozy and familiar, awesome disappointingly bland.” Guess you have to decide.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Summer pool pass for world’s only Texas shaped pool

HOUSTON (CW39) The Marriott Marquis Houston is located in downtown Houston and a great way to enjoy a vacation or day trip away from home. The pool is on the 6th floor of the Marriott Marquis Houston. You and your friends or family could spend the day floating around in the world’s only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river. Enjoy the Infinity pool on the edge of the roof top area. Enjoy hotel restaurants and bars in the area.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

How the Texas 'Baby Moses' law works

AUSTIN, Texas — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – the landmark abortion case – has Texans wondering what's next. The state of Texas has a Safe Haven law called "Baby Moses." If parents aren't able to care for their child, it allows them to leave the baby with an employee at a designated safe space.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas senior declared missing: Officials

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been published for a missing Texas man. Wayde Butler of Houston, 77, has been declared missing on Saturday. Butler stands at 5 feet 10 inches and approximately 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jeans,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Over 44K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Numerous power outages are being reported in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 44,800 people are without power, as of 3:50 p.m. Entergy is reporting 820 people without power as of 3:50 p.m. To track the latest power outages, click here for CenterPoint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KHOU

Tips on how to protect your foundation from drought conditions

HOUSTON — Our homes are vulnerable to the beating sun just as we are, so it's important you keep your home hydrated during drought conditions to prevent foundation problems. Over time, our home's foundation starts to shift and crack due to the outside elements. As most homeowners know, this isn't good news because a broken wall may very well mean a broken wallet.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

It’s Raining Cats And Dogs

It’s raining cats and dogs and MCAS is currently experiencing flood conditions. From Friday June 17 to Sunday June 26 MCAS is waiving all adoption fees. Please visit Montgomery County Animal Shelter and meet your new best friend. MCAS have around 300 dogs and several cats who are waiting to…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

