It’s that time of year again. Fireworks time. It’s when things go boom in the dark, and some neighbors get cranky about it. But it only lasts a week or so. Officially, within the limits of the Town of Luther, fireworks at home are allowed beginning June 30 through July 4. The ordinance says the hours are from 10 am – 10 pm on Sunday through Thursday of that week, and 10 am – Midnight on Friday and Saturday.

LUTHER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO