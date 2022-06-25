ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wymer creates state birthday cake

wycoreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia now has an official birthday cake, selected during West Virginia Day activities celebrating the state’s 159th anniversary. Kim Wymer, of Scott Depot, won the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest with her recipe, “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake,” which is now the official birthday cake of West...

www.wycoreport.com

Comments / 1

Related
wvpublic.org

Part One: W.Va. Will Soon Have The Country's Last Greyhound Tracks

Next year, West Virginia will have the last two greyhound racing tracks in the United States. The state government is bound by law to support the greyhound racing operations at two casinos — in Wheeling and Cross Lanes. In this four-part radio series, West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) goes...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Are there mountain lions in WV? DNR says no, locals say yes

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around. Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June. […]
ELEANOR, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woody Williams, WWII veteran, hospitalized in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being returned home to West Virginia over the weekend, the Woody Williams Foundation has provided an update on Woody, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. According to a letter posted to Facebook by the foundation, Williams is in the hospital back in his beloved home state. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Q&A: Ghost hunter visits Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kalani Ghost Hunter visited West Virginia yet again this weekend–first visiting The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson on Thursday and then Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston on Sunday. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, Kalani posts live videos of his ghost hunts on the video app as well as […]
WESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Stack Cake#Birthday Cakes#Apple Cake#Food Drink#Visa
Metro News

Woody Williams’ family asks for prayers and privacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health of West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams appears to be failing. His family posted a message to the social media sites of the Woody Williams Foundation which indicated the World War II veteran is hospitalized and living out his last days.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best school districts in West Virginia

(Stacker) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, […]
EDUCATION
Metro News

Meteorologist recalls the day the Derecho crossed W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service in Charleston knew West Virginia was in for some storm related activity on June 29, 2012. However, they never expected it to line up like it did. Now a decade has passed and Meteorologist Jeff Hovis is still working out of the...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOWK 13 News

How LGBTQ-friendly is West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has been ranked at number 40 on the annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index. The Index is an annual report from global business network Out Leadership, which works to “create return on equality” by teaching businesses about the impacts of LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion in the workplace. The report […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

What are the fireworks laws in West Virginia?

The 4th of July is approaching fast and that means fireworks. In 2016, the fireworks laws changed to let West Virginians purchase and use consumer firework. “Consumer fireworks” means small fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects bycombustion that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by […]
POLITICS
WTRF

The sunshine continues in West Virginia and Ohio

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 77 degrees. Humidity will be lower once again today. Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 83 degrees. The humidity is going to slowly increase from here each day. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees. Friday: Clouds will build into the forecast with a...
WTRF- 7News

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week. The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said. Lottery officials are encouraging […]
GRAFTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

The only abortion clinic in West Virginia stopped services immediately

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic will no longer offer abortions as of Friday, June 24, according to Katie Quinonez, Executive Director of West Virginia’s Women’s Health Center. This, however, will not be the end. Quinonez said efforts to fight for women’s reproductive rights are already underway. “This is not the end […]
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

German company's new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said.Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company's first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.The company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe, the release said. Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years, officials said.The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries and operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families can get free money for clothing allowance

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance will begin accepting School Clothing Allowance applications on July 1, 2022, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.  Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods […]
ADVOCACY
WBOY 12 News

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in north central WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week. The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said. Lottery officials are encouraging […]
GRAFTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

CDC guidance calls for masks in some West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON — Masks are recommended for indoor public areas in some area counties, according to metrics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses a different metric to determine its COVID-19 community levels, which are released weekly on Thursdays, than the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources utilizes for its daily County Alert System Map.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Tri-State Area Summer 2022 Fireworks Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations. WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy