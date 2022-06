Two people were arrested for allegedly shooting a man in East Knoxville but police were still searching for a third suspect, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting took place June 24 in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. The victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized in serious condition.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO