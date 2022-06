From Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department:. The City of Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from Spokane Valley residents on their preferences for park amenities to be constructed in Greenacres Neighborhood Park, located at 1311 N. Long Road. An electronic 10-question survey can be accessed using the QR code pasted below and will remain accessible by the public through July 22, 2022.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO