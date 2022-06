Five people, including a minor, were taken to the hospital after a fire in Dundalk early Tuesday morning that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. All five were transported due to smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, according to a news release from the department. Firefighters arrived around 12:30 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road and saw heavy flames ...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO