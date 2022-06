Growing up, going to La Feria in Juárez was always a must in the summer. My parents would take my sister and I, and the memories we made were always worth the trip. Obviously, many things have changed- and going back and forth from��Juárez to El Paso has gotten a bit more challenging. That is why TransBorde, a yellow charter bus that travels to and from Juárez, will be taking passengers who wish to visit La Feria but who possibly don't want to drive their car through Juárez.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO