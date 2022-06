GILBERT, Ariz. — Every June, communities across the globe come together to raise awareness for a rare developmental disorder, by displaying the color lime green. CDKL5 is a pediatric epileptic and developmental disorder. Dr. Scott Demarest, a neurology pediatric specialist from Children’s Hospital Colorado, said it affects about one in every 40,000 to one in 60,000 live births. It’s caused by changes in the CDKL5 gene and many patients are diagnosed within the first year of life.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO