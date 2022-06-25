ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast | What the end of ‘Roe’ means for Washington state

Washington state decided decades ago that abortion access would remain in the state even if Roe fell. But the impact of this decision...

Crosscut

King County considers moving most elections to even years

Clicking through the annual voter-turnout tabs on the King County Elections Department’s voting map can give you a case of civic whiplash. In even-numbered years, a map of the county’s voting precincts blares shades of blue on the color-coded chart, as Washingtonians cast ballots for president, governor, Congress and other high-profile races. In odd-numbered years, the maps brighten to include swaths of yellow and green, showing lower turnout for the “off-year” local elections.
Crosscut

Seattle doubled its hotel tax. Here's where the money is going

The pandemic cratered the tourism industry in Seattle. In the before-times, nearly 40 million tourists would visit the city and King County each year, almost 22 million of them staying overnight. It was an $8 billion industry and supported about 80,000 hotel and hospitality jobs in King County. In 2020,...
Crosscut

‘Roe v. Wade’: WA officials, advocates react to Supreme Court ruling

Democratic officials and advocates in Washington state are slamming the U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The court put decisions about abortion right back in the hands of the states, which is likely to mean an increase in people seeking the procedure traveling to Washington state, where abortion remains legal.
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Crosscut

What WA’s cold, wet spring means for summer wildfires

Spring 2022 was cold and wet even by Washington state standards. While some residents complain about winter overstaying its welcome, others may be cautiously optimistic about avoiding deadly heat waves and what a damp spring and good levels of snowpack in May could do for our summer wildfire outlook. Matthew...
Crosscut

WA law gets ahead of Supreme Court on Hanford case

A Washington law passed last spring nullifies Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling against a 2018 state law that made it easier for Hanford employees to collect workers’ compensation. “Because the Legislature already fixed the issues the federal government raised, there is little practical impact in Washington as a...
Crosscut

WA settles lawsuit over practices in housing foster kids

For years, many foster kids in Washington with nowhere else to go have been put up in hotels, crammed into offices overnight or sent out of the state. The practices have been lambasted by lawmakers and advocates, and they sparked a class-action lawsuit last year. The state reached a settlement...
Crosscut

Afrofuturism reigns at Seattle museums this June

At the Museum of Museums in Seattle hangs a mask that seems to have dropped in from an imagined future, or maybe the distant past. Somewhere in between a motorcycle helmet, interstellar aviator cap and an African Dan mask, the cyberpunk assemblage is punctuated by wooden beads, bushels of twigs, nails and shark’s teeth. Yellow and orange flowers add a sense of softness. And an embedded black wristwatch looks like it could turn our collective clock back or forward like a time machine.
Crosscut

New Yakima clinic to expand abortion access in Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington gained its sixth abortion clinic this week. Cedar River Clinics announced on Tuesday that it would be reopening a clinic in Yakima, where the organization got its start, but has not operated for about a decade. It currently operates three clinics in Western Washington, but previously had a clinic in Yakima for 30 years that closed in 2010. Yakima has one other abortion clinic, which is operated by Planned Parenthood.
Crosscut

Abortion rights in WA fall into limbo at religious hospitals

With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, Washington state, a longstanding haven for abortion care, is positioning itself as a sanctuary for an influx of out-of-state patients. But abortion access is already out of reach in some parts of the Northwest — especially in communities where Catholic hospitals proliferate.
Crosscut

Snohomish moms dealing with addiction get help to keep their newborns

When Jennifer Justice went into labor with her fourth child in 2020, she was determined that child protective services would not take this baby away. Two of the Washington mom’s older sons lived with their grandparents, and social workers had removed her third child shortly after birth because of her opiate addiction. After the courts terminated Justice’s parental rights to that child, she plunged into a deep depression, lost her job and then her home.
Crosscut

NW cherry crop this year may be the smallest in nearly a decade

This year, there aren’t many cherries to harvest at Tonnemaker Hill Farm in Royal City, a small town about 20 miles east of the Columbia River in Central Washington. Snowy and cold conditions in April caused the farm to lose 98% of its cherry crop, which makes up a sizable portion of the 126-acre orchard. That means fewer cherries to sell at the farmers markets in Seattle, Eastern Washington and Idaho.
Crosscut

Seattle nearly doubled affordable housing funds. Is it enough?

A funny thing about new affordable housing projects is that they are, at a glance, essentially indistinguishable from expensive market-rate apartment buildings. A casual observer might see the Bertha Pitts Campbell Place project with its glassy ground floor space and splashes of color on the façade and think it’s yet another new complex with built-in bowling alleys, movie theaters and $3,000 per month rents.
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Summer celebrations from solstice to Juneteenth

No matter the weather, the show will go on — with a newly revamped parade route. The moving, yet entirely nonmotorized, festivities step off on Saturday (June 18, 2 p.m.), with giant papier mâché puppets, beribboned and costumed revelers and floats that don’t always make sense but radiate enthusiasm. Body-painted naked bicyclists will be back in the saddle, too, though they may want to paint on cardigan sweaters this time.
Crosscut

How we decided what stories to tell in our Black Arts Legacies project

When Kemi Adeyemi signed on to help lead Crosscut’s Black Arts Legacies project, she brought a history of deep thinking on the role that the arts play in Black culture, and what the work of these artists can reveal. “Black artists tell us stories about what it feels like to make life here, sometimes against all odds,” she says.
Crosscut

Washington experiments with guaranteed basic income

With his first guaranteed basic income check, Geno Rosario purchased a cartload full of groceries. As the end of the month crept closer, there was no dread setting in, Rosario didn't need to worry about stretching his paycheck until the next one came. The $500 monthly stipend filled in the gap.
