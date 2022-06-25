Podcast | What the end of ‘Roe’ means for Washington state

When Jennifer Justice went into labor with her fourth child in 2020, she was determined that child protective services would not take this baby away. Two of the Washington mom’s older sons lived with their grandparents, and social workers had removed her third child shortly after birth because of her opiate addiction. After the courts terminated Justice’s parental rights to that child, she plunged into a deep depression, lost her job and then her home.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO