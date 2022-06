The Yankees have been cruising through most of the season after opening the first couple of weeks with so-so results, and their first real test came in their most recent stretch. Much of this was hyped up around a trio of teams, but realistically the only team that ended up mattering was the Houston Astros. They came into the Bronx and played a highly competitive four-game set, splitting it with some clear areas of strength and weakness. For the Bombers, this was a chance to see how their main competition looked head-to-head, and while some red flags were raised the end result didn’t set them back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO