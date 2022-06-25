Exeter/Pburg and Oley Valley/Saucon Valley, Bash at the Beach, 06.24.22

Brandon Dixon, a former basketball star at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School and a youth coach, died aged 30 on May 9, writes Jennifer Lawson for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dixon was shot while pumping gas in Philadelphia. Dixon grew up in Germantown, but his mother moved them to Plymouth Meeting over...
SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. - It's Pennsylvania Speedweek, and Grandview Speedway is starting things off with their Thunder on the Hill racing series. One of the racers hitting the dirt track, NASCAR's Kyle Larson. Larson is the defending Cup Series Champion. The NASCAR champ taking to the track in the 410 Sprints.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have been “a tremendous resource” to the area, says Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong. However, the ballclub’s future is suddenly unclear as it struggles to reckon with costly facilities standards imposed by Major League Baseball. Those standards put the IronPigs on the hook...
WEST READING, Pa. – It's a bicycle ride program that started this spring, and it's becoming more popular. "Michele Bare, the borough manager over at Wyomissing, was the one to head it through WYOways grant," explained West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. The program is drawing more interest, especially in...
Heads up if you're traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this morning in Bucks County, PA. As of 9 am (Tuesday, June 28), we're hearing that there is a 10-mile delay on the Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem, PA. The jam is between exits 351 (Route 1) and 339 (Fort Washington). There...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School Principal Holly DeNofa is leaving after five years at the helm. "Mrs. DeNofa has announced her resignation, she will be leaving in mid-July, and a search is underway for a new principal," according to a statement from the Diocese of Allentown. "The board of directors thanks her for her service."
Two high school football players have died suddenly following a serious crash, authorities say. Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook died in a crash over the weekend, details of which have not been publicly released. Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about their sudden passing on Sunday, June 26,...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the Lehigh-Berks County line, it's sour cherry-picking season for Scholl Orchards. Brothers Jake and Ben are third-generation farmers. Ben's 5-year-old Cotten may be the 4th. Their crop is sold at their Bethlehem market, Easton's Farmers Market, local restaurants like Bolete, and wholesale. The community's appetite feeds...
"Where one legacy ends, another begins," the dealership's Facebook page said in March. That's when former owners Jim and Linda Schlier retired and handed over the reins to Steve and Anne Deli of American Road Group. Now, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for the next chapter...
Food and live entertainment followed by a viewing of the firework show over the SteelStacks. A performance by "Flirtin with the Mob" followed by a firework show. Park gathering with neighborhood companies. -Firecracker 4 mile run and walk. Fairview Park, Easton. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Mon Jul 4. 4-mile...
READING, Pa. – Plans for new construction at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1900 Centre Ave. were presented to the Reading Planning Commission Tuesday night. Scott Hunsicker, general manager of the Reading Fightin Phils, explained the project, which was first announced in December. "The reason for this renovation is honestly the...
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Berks County. The Cash with Quick cash ticket for the Friday, June 24 drawing was sold at Turkey Hill on New Holland Road in Mohnton. The winning numbers were: 4-7-11-20-21. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the...
MOHNTON, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Berks County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $200,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 4443 New Holland Road in Mohnton. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Friday. The...
Despite the excitement of local residents, an area businessman said he is no longer pursing a food truck park he previously proposed on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Exeter Township. Hamid Chaudhry said township requirements for the proposal rendered it "not feasible" for...
If visiting the majestic Niagara Falls is on your bucket list, why not plan an epic voyage through amazing North American scenery as you check it off. A road trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls will allow you to do just that, with the added bonus of seeing some stunning natural landscapes and fabulous cities along the way.
LEHIGHTON, Pa. – Beltzville State Park announced on Saturday that it will close entry to the park July Fourth weekend once capacity is reached. "The park will close and no one else will be let in" once the park reaches capacity from July 2 through July 4, the park's Facebook page says.
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. Other amenities include a club room, fitness center, conference rooms and package lockers. Monthly rent starts at $1,575 with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer, James Taylor, played at the PPL Center Monday night. In the hours leading up to the concert, businesses in the area were bustling with the foot traffic the concert brought in. Outside the James Taylor concert, minutes before entering, fans stood and sat...
READING, Pa. - The crowds were out at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday where thousands of items were given away. Donations for the massive clothing drive came from Amazon. Pastor Earl Wise of The Real Church 516 near Fleetwood helped coordinate a large-scale giveaway for anyone in the community. More than...
Comments / 0