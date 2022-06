Three years on from his last match here and 12 months after having to withdraw from the tournament through injury, Rafael Nadal returns to Wimbledon as the hottest player on the ATP Tour. He faces 23-year-old Argentine Francisco Cerundolo. Rapidly rising through the rankings, it has always been the youngsters dream to playing one of the big three. What better place to realize that ambition than Centre Court at Wimbledon? Read on as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream at wherever you are today - including ways to watch Wimbledon 2022 absolutely FREE.

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO