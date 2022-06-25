ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 6/25

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsIQW_0gLecMUE00

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed June 21-22 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Chow chow, brown male, licensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (severe hip dysplasia); stray picked up by a control officer June 14 at 55 Poplar St., Toledo, Ohio.

“Pit bull,” black and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 22); stray picked up by a control officer May 30 at 1010 Woodsdale Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black and brown female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 22); stray picked up by a control officer May 30 at 576 Leonard St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 22); stray picked up by a control officer June 15 in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, Toledo.

German Shepherd mix, tan female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered June 22 by George Millhoan, Euclid Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out June 21-22 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white male; returned to shelter May 10 by Tommy Fall, Ketukkee Trail, Toledo.

Brittany mix, black and white female; surrendered June 1 by Brooke Newcomer, Hall Street, Holland.

“Pit bull,” brown male; surrendered May 2 by Markesha Ham, Northwyck Drive, Toledo.

Australian shepherd/standard poodle mix, blue merle female; surrendered June 17 by Marilyn Barnes, Pickle Road, Oregon.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

New parking lot, new opportunity for Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of new changes could be on the long-term horizon at the Toledo Zoo. Anthony Wayne Trail is home to a big construction project which could lead to possibilities that aren’t even known yet. The entrance most people use is on the trail but in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police were on the scene of a standoff Monday night on Maplewood Avenue. 13abc crews confirmed that a male, six women, and two children have exited the home in the 3000 block of Maplewood Ave. Officers arrived at the home around 8:30 p.m. The location...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
Lucas County, OH
Pets & Animals
Toledo, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
13abc.com

TFRD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 85 people were evacuated after three buildings at the Miracle Manor Apartments on Jamieson Dr. near Laskey Rd. caught fire just after midnight Monday. One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Another person was evaluated at the scene but released.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Henry County water recovery, first responders speak on hours-long process

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, 49-year-old Alex Smith was found dead in the Maumee River by Toledo Fire and Rescue's dive team after an hours-long water recovery. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said their involvement began around 6:40 p.m. that evening when their office got a call about a possible drowning in the river, south of County Road 4a in Washington Township.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

How the abortion ban is impacting the only abortion clinic in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ohio, the six-week abortion ban is now law, so abortion clinics, like Toledo Women’s Center, have to adjust. “At this point, if you want to get an abortion in Ohio, you have to know before two weeks after your missed period,” said Toledo Women’s Center volunteer Kristin Hady.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Aggression#Dog Rescue Adoption#Poplar St
bgindependentmedia.org

Rudolph man ejected from vehicle in BG crash

A Rudolph man was taken by air ambulance to Toledo after being ejected from his vehicle in Bowling Green early Saturday morning. Robert O’Neal, 25, was reportedly traveling westbound on Sand Ridge Road, around 12:32 a.m., when he drove off the road, striking a pole or tree in front of 869 Sand Ridge Road. O’Neal reportedly continued westbound on Sand Ridge, striking another tree, rolling his car over, and being ejected out the driver’s side door.
RUDOLPH, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon, Swanton plan celebrations

Wauseon and Swanton both have fireworks displays scheduled for this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. Wauseon will start the weekend off Friday with a Red, White and Boom celebration at Biddle Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks are slated to begin at 10 p.m. Bounce...
SWANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTOL 11

Apartment fire displaces 70 people, injures 3

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seventy people were displaced and three people -- including two firefighters -- received minor injuries from a fire overnight at the Miracle Manor Apartments in west Toledo, according to TFRD Fire Chief Allison Armstrong. The fire has been put out and the injured firefighters have been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a Grand Rapids, Ohio man was recovered Saturday from the Maumee River in Henry County after hitting his head and falling into the water, according to authorities. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded about 6:40 p.m. to the Maumee River...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Four candidates submit for Tiffin Mayor’s seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candidates have submitted their self-nominations to fulfill the remainder of Mayor Aaron Montz’s team, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Montz’s final day in office is July 4 as he goes on to lead the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership. During a Tiffin City Council meeting on...
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

LIHWAP offers financial assistance to eligible homeowners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Development and Pathway Inc. are helping income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program gives eligible households assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. The program is available now until Sept. 30. Lucas County households can...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Man reporting theft is arrested for allegedly violating protection order

A Toledo man who reported a theft was instead arrested by Bowling Green Police Division for violating a protection order Friday, June 24. Police responded around 6 p.m., after Darnell Cooke, 41, called to report that the person who drove him to his job in Bowling Green had refused to return items of his that he left in her car.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy