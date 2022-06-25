Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 6/25

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed June 21-22 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Chow chow, brown male, licensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (severe hip dysplasia); stray picked up by a control officer June 14 at 55 Poplar St., Toledo, Ohio.

“Pit bull,” black and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 22); stray picked up by a control officer May 30 at 1010 Woodsdale Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black and brown female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 22); stray picked up by a control officer May 30 at 576 Leonard St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 22); stray picked up by a control officer June 15 in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, Toledo.

German Shepherd mix, tan female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered June 22 by George Millhoan, Euclid Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out June 21-22 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white male; returned to shelter May 10 by Tommy Fall, Ketukkee Trail, Toledo.

Brittany mix, black and white female; surrendered June 1 by Brooke Newcomer, Hall Street, Holland.

“Pit bull,” brown male; surrendered May 2 by Markesha Ham, Northwyck Drive, Toledo.

Australian shepherd/standard poodle mix, blue merle female; surrendered June 17 by Marilyn Barnes, Pickle Road, Oregon.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.